WCC holds its inaugural 'AI@Work' Conference on the future of artificial intelligence

Experts on artificial intelligence are coming to Washtenaw Community College to discuss the future impact of the technology.

WCC is seeking to be a key player in the development of AI technology with its inaugural “AI@Work” conference.

Alex Gorychev is the event’s keynote speaker. He says every new technology comes with fear and misunderstanding. He says AI’s ability to solve complex problems will enrich communities rather than hurt them.

“I believe AI is going make us more creative, and it’s, ultimately, going to make us be more human and in touch with things that are important to our humanity.”

Gorychev says schools and businesses in Washtenaw County need to figure out ways to navigate the rapidly changing technological environment to protect themselves for the future.

AI@Work is on Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

