EMU professor develops classroom technology to detect gunshots

An Eastern Michigan University professor has developed classroom technology to detect gunshots.

Ten local schools, including some in Ann Arbor, will be testing technology that would contact police services if a gunshot is detected in the building.

Dr. Tareq Khan is an associate engineering professor at Eastern Michigan University. He says he developed the device because it can take several minutes for someone to call 911 during an active shooter situation.

“The system will remove the burden of manually calling the first responders during gunshot events. So, police will arrive sooner. And then, it can help stop the shooter early. The injured people can be taken to the hospital quickly.”

Khan says the device uses AI technology to distinguish between real gunshots and those played on electronic devices. He says if the schools testing the machine like it, mass production might be possible in the future.

