New engineering center in Ann Arbor to fuel autonomous vehicle innovation

Torc Robotics’ new $5.6 million facility in Ann Arbor Township plans to drive the future of freight with autonomous, or self-driving, trucks.

A subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Torc Robotics develops self-driving software for long-haul freight trucks throughout the U.S. Its new engineering hub on Old Earhart Road will focus on automotive production and software, in addition to generative A.I. and machine learning.

C.J. King is Torc Robotics’ Chief Technology Officer. He says the company chose the Ann Arbor location with Michigan’s automotive industry and growing technology sector in mind.

“It's pretty exciting. We're at a really good time to keep moving forward and kind of bring all that knowledge and innovation that's coming forward and put it into something that will save lives and deliver things faster.”

Torc Robotics hopes to build as many as a million trucks and add 500 jobs to its Ann Arbor location over the next few years.

