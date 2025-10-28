Early voting in Ann Arbor begins Wednesday

Election Day is next week, and voters in Ann Arbor have the option to vote beginning Wednesday. Ann Arbor is the only municipality in Washtenaw County providing early voting this year.

It runs through Sunday. It will be held at City Hall from 9 AM-5 PM and at the Traverwood, Mallets Creek and Westgate Libraries from 11 AM-7 AM.

Ann Arbor City Clerk Jaqueline Beaudry says they have decided to now offer early voting in all elections.

“Voters within the city limits of Ann Arbor can come to expect that Wednesday through Sunday in the small elections. There still will be early voting again at City Hall and the libraries.”

Beaudry says the clerk’s office at City Hall will be open for people who still need to register, including over the weekend and on Election Day.

The only measure on the ballot in Ann Arbor is the Washtenaw ISD Millage.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

