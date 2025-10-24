Milan voters deciding three city council seats in this election cycle

Voters in Milan will be choosing three city council members this fall. Only one candidate is an incumbent, so there will be turnover.

The only one looking to return to the Council is Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne. She was first elected in 2021. Dare Wayne says she’s very proud of the $7 million in grants the city has been able to secure.

Shannon Dare Wayne for Milan City Council / Facebook Milan Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne.

“Including our downtown park, Wilson Park. We’ve also been working on the infrastructure as well, the wastewater treatment plant and working on roads at the same time.”

There are four challengers on the ballot. One is Marie Gress, the Executive Director of the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express. She says her experience gives her the skills to keep the momentum going on City Council.

Marie Gress for City Council / pro-gressformilan.com Marie Gress.

“They’re looking at housing, they’re looking at transportation, they’re looking at roads, infrastructure, and all of those are areas that I have expertise in.”

The three other candidates are Christian Thompson, Connie Harrison, and Jesse Robert Nie. They did not respond to repeated requests for interviews.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

