© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milan voters deciding three city council seats in this election cycle

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Downtown Milan.
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Downtown Milan.

Voters in Milan will be choosing three city council members this fall. Only one candidate is an incumbent, so there will be turnover.

The only one looking to return to the Council is Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne. She was first elected in 2021. Dare Wayne says she’s very proud of the $7 million in grants the city has been able to secure.

Milan Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne.
Shannon Dare Wayne for Milan City Council
/
Facebook
Milan Mayor Pro-tem Shannon Dare Wayne.
“Including our downtown park, Wilson Park. We’ve also been working on the infrastructure as well, the wastewater treatment plant and working on roads at the same time.”

There are four challengers on the ballot. One is Marie Gress, the Executive Director of the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express. She says her experience gives her the skills to keep the momentum going on City Council.

Marie Gress.
Marie Gress for City Council
/
pro-gressformilan.com
Marie Gress.
“They’re looking at housing, they’re looking at transportation, they’re looking at roads, infrastructure, and all of those are areas that I have expertise in.”

The three other candidates are Christian Thompson, Connie Harrison, and Jesse Robert Nie. They did not respond to repeated requests for interviews.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News MilanCity of MilanMilan City CouncilShannon Dare WayneMarie GressWestern-Washtenaw Area Value Expresswashtenaw county electionsnovember ballotElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content