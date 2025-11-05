Election Results: WISD Career and Technical Education Millage Proposal

Washtenaw County voters have approved a new 10-year millage to fund Career Technical Education. The measure passed by almost a ten-point margin.

The CTE millage will be used by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District to fund programs county-wide from Pre-K through 12th grade.

The millage is projected to raise over $25 million in 2026. WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman calls it a huge win for students.

“We look forward to a continued collaboration with our partners to build a CTE model that strengthens our region’s talent pipeline. I think this demonstrates the power of collaboration with our businesses, community, and hiring education partners.”

Norman says the WISD will continue to work with local school districts, area business, and industry to develop a plan to expand CTE programs as early as the 2026-27 school year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

