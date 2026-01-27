Washtenaw County Road Commission prepped in face of statewide shortage of road salt

Limited supplies of road salt are hindering the efforts of road crews throughout Michigan to keep up with demand. But here in Washtenaw County, we are faring a little better.

As Michigan experiences one of the most severe winters in years, many counties are scrambling with a shortage of road salt to handle the extreme conditions.

Adam Lape is director of operations for the Washtenaw County Road Commission. He says supply for them has not been an issue.

“We have between 6 and 8000 tons of materials stored throughout five buildings throughout the county. We have a process where we order essentially weekly to have continued shipments coming our way.”

Lape says the road commission’s larger storage capacity enables them to stockpile material needed to prepare for simultaneous weather events.

