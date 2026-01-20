WCHD warns residents to limit time outside during cold snap

Local health officials are encouraging residents to limit their time outside this week as many days are expected to be at subzero temperatures.

The Washtenaw County Health Department recommends wearing multiple warm layers and covering your face as the county endures this week’s cold snap.

Health department spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says two conditions to really be wary of are frostbite and hypothermia. She says medical attention might be required to treat them if the body’s warning signs are ignored.

“For frostbite, that’s stuff like numbness, your skin turns white or greyish, or if it feels really waxy and firm. And hypothermia can be even more serious. So, if they’re starting to be confused or their speech is slurring or they maybe seem really drowsy.”

Hamilton says if people need to be outside, it’s advisable to take frequent breaks to warm back up indoors.

