© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Humane Society of Huron Valley offers tips to keep your pets safe this winter

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 8, 2025 at 7:14 AM EST
PETA

Bitterly cold winter weather conditions are challenging for most humans, but animals can suffer just as much.

During winter time, don’t be fooled by your pet’s thick winter coat. Animals, particularly older ones, can be affected by hypothermia and frostbite in extreme conditions.

Wendy Welch is Director of Marketing & Communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She advises pet owners to ensure fresh water and warm bedding is easily accessible. And remember that road salt is harmful to animals.

“So, we might think of salt as being innocuous. It doesn't matter. But it really can be lethal to them when they lick their paws and come inside. So, it's really important after you take them for a walk outside to wipe their paws when you get inside, so that they don't clean them off themselves.”

Veterinarian-recommended salt products are available that are safer for pets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Humane Society of Huron ValleyWinter WeatherWinterPetsanimals
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content