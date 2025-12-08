Humane Society of Huron Valley offers tips to keep your pets safe this winter

Bitterly cold winter weather conditions are challenging for most humans, but animals can suffer just as much.

During winter time, don’t be fooled by your pet’s thick winter coat. Animals, particularly older ones, can be affected by hypothermia and frostbite in extreme conditions.

Wendy Welch is Director of Marketing & Communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She advises pet owners to ensure fresh water and warm bedding is easily accessible. And remember that road salt is harmful to animals.

“So, we might think of salt as being innocuous. It doesn't matter. But it really can be lethal to them when they lick their paws and come inside. So, it's really important after you take them for a walk outside to wipe their paws when you get inside, so that they don't clean them off themselves.”

Veterinarian-recommended salt products are available that are safer for pets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

