Warming and winter emergency shelters open in Washtenaw County with additional safety measures

The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, in collaboration with the county government, has opened up warming centers across the area. The Association will be focused on keeping those locations clean and safe.

Kate D’alessio is the Shelter Association’s Program Director. She says there was concern from people who used the warming centers last year that they saw others using harmful substances.

She says there will be more staff on site this year who will escort those engaging in such activities to the Delonis Center for better monitoring.

“We’re going to have more managerial presence to check in more often with our staff. And for clients. we’re just going to give chances. But if there’s any concerns, we’ll be quickly adjusting that.”

D’alessio says the Association’s goal is to make all locations safe and hospitable so residents have places to stay warm this coming winter.

The Ypsilanti Freighthouse and Ann Arbor’s Zion Lutheran Church are currently open for daytime shelter.

