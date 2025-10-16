City of Ypsilanti's snow and ice enforcement goes into effect this week

As the weather continues to cool down, the City of Ypsilanti’s snow and ice enforcement goes into effect starting this week.

City officials are encouraging Ypsilanti residents to help maintain public safety during the colder months.

Hector Schmidt is the city’s Code Enforcement Officer. He says residents should remove snowfall greater than one inch or any ice from their walkways within 24 hours. He says property owners will be given an additional 24 hours to clear away the accumulation before the task becomes the city’s responsibility.

“The next step would be to put on the list for abatements. The city has an independent contractor that we’ve hired to basically take care of the snow and ice if it’s not removed within 24 hours. And those costs do get charged to the property owner.”

Ypsilanti’s snow and ice enforcement will continue until May 31.

