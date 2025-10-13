Ann Arbor launching media campaign for parking ban during snow emergencies

As temperatures start to turn cooler, snow may not be far away. The City of Ann Arbor wants residents to know about coming enforcement changes to street parking during snow emergencies.

Parking on most streets is prohibited during a snow emergency, but it hasn’t been enforced for over two decades. That will be changing this winter. Cars may be ticketed or towed.

The city is launching a media campaign to make sure people know before the flakes start to fall.

Communications Specialist Robert Kellar says now is the time to prepare. He advises signing up on the city’s website for emergency alerts.

“Anything that happens in the city, it’s just the best thing to know is to know when it’s called. Secondly, knowing that, when we get a lot of snow, you may have to move your car. Start planning now.”

A map of streets that are exempt from the street parking ban is available on the city’s website. Kellar suggests asking neighbors with driveways available if they can be used.

