Traffic safety organizations call for more efforts to protect pedestrians in Ann Arbor

Several local organizations concerned about pedestrian safety have released a study saying that traffic-related injuries and deaths in Ann Arbor have not decreased but rather increased in recent years.

Safe Street Alliance reports in their study that in 2023 and 2024, 11 pedestrians were seriously injured and one died due to oncoming traffic annually in Ann Arbor. 2025 so far has seen the same number of injuries and two fatalities.

Peter Houk is an Alliance member and the founder of Crashes in Ann Arbor. He says the city needs to look at previously successful safety efforts.

“There are certain things that we used to do in the city, like targeted enforcement at crosswalks, public outreach campaigns. We don’t have those anymore. We’re not doing them anymore.”

He says the Alliance would like to work with the City Council to improve crosswalk safety and use funding set aside for quick-build projects to improve hazardous streets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

