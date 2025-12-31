Washtenaw County Road Commission announces 2026 countywide resurfacing project

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is investing more than $8 million in road improvements next year.

The improvements will cover roughly 30 miles of paved and unpaved roads across the county. The project kicks off mid-April and is expected to continue into the fall, weather permitting.

Washtenaw County Road Commission

Brent Schlack, Washtenaw County’s Director of Engineering, says drivers can expect the usual construction season mix of detours, daytime closures and lane shifts.

“The residents, of course, their commutes will be impacted. Again, we have a variety of just a flagging-type series to e-closures, depending on the type of project that we have.”

Forestry work will also be carried out along project routes.

A virtual public information meeting on the resurfacing projects will be held January 14.

