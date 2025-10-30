WCRC announces plans for 'Five Points' roundabout near Dexter

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is eyeing a busy five-way intersection in Webster Township for the construction of a roundabout.

The road commission is seeking to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles stopping and going at the Huron River, Mast and Joy Road intersection near Dexter. The intersection is sometimes called the “Five Points”.

Kevin Dubnicki is the commission’s project manager. He says a peanut-shaped roundabout is being proposed to address the current issues drivers experience.

“So, Five Points has always been a unique and difficult intersection to go through with its geometry on that. Having the intersection split between Joy and Huron River Drive provided complications to be able to provide just a simple roundabout.”

After design and construction plans are finalized, state officials are expected to approve the project sometime in 2026.

