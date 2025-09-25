WCRC announces plans for roundabout at Zeeb and Scio Church Road intersection

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is announcing plans to change a key intersection in Scio Township into a roundabout.

Road officials are seeking to improve traffic safety at the Zeeb and Scio Church intersection west of Ann Arbor.

Neeko Robison is the project manager for the Washtenaw County Road Commission. He says gravel pit operators in the area have difficulty slowing down due to the hilly road. He says a roundabout will remedy that issue.

“So, this roundabout will help slow down by diverting instead of having straight lines, will have a slight diversion just to let everyone know that there’s an intersection coming up.”

The intersection also sees significant traffic from families at Emerson School. The road commission will wait until near the end of the school year before beginning construction in the area.

