WCRC tests new road pavement mix in Pittsfield Township

Road officials in Washtenaw County are testing a greener solution to road pavement in Pittsfield Township by combining used tires and asphalt.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is looking to extend the surface life of the county’s roads through the use of scrap tires.

Neeko Robison is the Commission’s Design and Construction Project Manager. He says the rubberized asphalt is likely to be more durable than standard asphalt and more ecologically green.

“There’s the recycling aspect of it with all of these scrapped tires available. We might as well use them in a way that helps everyone.”

Robison says they’re working with Michigan Technological University and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to monitor the effectiveness of rubberized asphalt in the area for the next several years.

The commission has repaved Ellsworth between Platt and Carpenter Road using the new technique.

