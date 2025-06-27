Multiple street and highway ramp closures beginning this Sunday in Washtenaw County

Commuters are encouraged to consider detours around certain areas in Washtenaw County beginning this weekend, as the Washtenaw County Road Commission is restricting travel on several roads and highways.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has announced it will be working on several maintenance projects ranging from closures to lane restrictions starting this coming Sunday and Monday.

Road crews will be closing Westbound I-94 between Zeeb and Baker Road, as well as their ramps, for overnight repavement work from June 29th to July 3rd.

For projects beginning on the 30th, workers will be doing forestry work on Dell Road in Lodi Township. Daytime road closures for culvert pipe replacements will also start Monday for Ernst and Water Roads in Freedom Township and Lemm Road in Manchester until July 2nd.

Stinchfield Woods Road in Dexter will be closed for longer during the day until July 7th.

