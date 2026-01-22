Shelters across Washtenaw County are ready to help local homeless from the cold

Homeless and runaway shelters across Washtenaw County are ready to take in residents who might not have a place to go to avoid the next several subzero nights.

Nicole Adelman is the executive director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. She says the Delonis Center in downtown Ann Arbor will take in anyone seeking shelter at night. She adds even if the center and its satellites are beyond bed capacity, no one will be turned away.

“Our capacity is about 220-ish across all of our sites. But if needed, we could set up people in chairs if it was a night like tonight and all of our mats were full and all of our beds were full. We would make it work.”

Adelman says Ozone House and Alpha House will also find ways to shelter youth and families, respectively, from the winter cold. She says residents should call ahead of time, so shelters can prepare food and bedding adequately.

