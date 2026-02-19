© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves final Comprehensive Land Use Plan draft

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:54 AM EST
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission at its February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission at its February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Residents gather for the Ann Arbor Planning Commission's February 18, 2026 meeting, where it approved the final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and sent it to the City Council.

Most of the handful of residents who remained to the end cheered as Planning Manager Brett Lenart read the roll call with a unanimous vote. It was the culmination of about a year’s worth of commission meetings.

Chair Donnell Wyche says it’s a compromise that took all opinions into account, even if some were rejected.

“I wanted more density in my neighborhood. I’m not getting more density in my neighborhood. And I sit at the table, and even my voice did not persuade my colleagues.”

The Comp Plan calls for more dense housing in many areas of the city. It now goes to the City Council for a final vote in March.

