Ann Arbor Renters Commission supports latest version of Comp Plan

The Ann Arbor Renters Commission is throwing its support behind the city’s likely final version of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to draft a resolution in support of the Comp Plan and sent it to the City Council.

One of the most controversial aspects of the plan is the elimination of exclusionary single-family zoning. Chair Rosanita Ratcliffe says she strongly supports the change.

“I’ve lived in other cities where this was already a thing over 20 years ago. You had mixed-use neighborhoods. Some would be considered suburbs, and in a way to me, it just feels like Ann Arbor is catching up.”

The approval draft of the Comp Plan is currently being put together by the consultants. Two final public hearings will be held by the Planning Commission and City Council respectively before a vote on final passage.

