'The Dean' housing complex in Ann Arbor getting closer to approval

A rezoning for a 14-story residential building in Ann Arbor is on its way to the City Council.

Called “The Dean,” the complex would be built on the northside of East Madison between South Fourth and Fifth Avenues. It would include 220 units and be 161 feet high.

The rezoning will allow the high-rise to be built. and it’s in keeping with the proposed Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

Architect Neal Reardon says the proposed site aligns with the Midtown overlay district.

“This accommodates the higher density residential, and it’s really great. It’s really great guidance. Because what we want to do in these projects when we build density, we want active strongly defined street frontages. That urban design components are just really important.”

Some nearby residents are opposed to the development, saying it will dramatically change the neighborhood. Planning Commission members say change is coming and is needed to bring more housing to Ann Arbor.

