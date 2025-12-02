© 2025 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor to develop public summary to explain the Arbor South deal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:35 AM EST
Ann Arbor City Council discusses the Arbor South housing project at their December 1, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The next step in getting approval for the 1,000-unit Arbor South housing development is a public summary.

The deal to approve the brownfield plan and the public/private partnership is on hold. With four council members in opposition, it doesn’t have the required eight votes to pass.

The administration is being directed to write a public summary explaining the negotiated deal. Mayor Christopher Taylor says has no problem with the request.

“There have been a fair number of questions presented with respect to this matter. While council members have received the benefit of staff expertise in connection with those questions, not all those questions have been answered and addressed in a public fashion.”

The main issue is the city issuing bonds to buy and operate three parking decks on the site. There’s no timeline for the summary’s release, but Taylor says it will be expedited.

