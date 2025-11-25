Ann Arbor Mayor and City Council in line for raises

Ann Arbor’s Mayor and City Council could be getting raises next year.

The raises come from the Local Officers Compensation Commission. It’s setting an increase of just under 3% for the Mayor in both fiscal years 2027 and ‘28.

Commissioner Bryan Weinert says compensation needs to be enough so that those who want to run for office can do so.

“It doesn’t discourage people who don’t necessarily have the means to be able to do this on a pretty full-time or close to full-time basis that they’re not going to be excluded financially because they couldn’t give the time needed.”

City Council members would receive 62.5% of the Mayor’s compensation in ‘27 and 65% in ‘28. A two-thirds majority of the Council can vote to reject the raises.

