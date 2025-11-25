© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor and City Council in line for raises

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:21 AM EST
Ann Arbor City Council discusses plans for the W. Washington Lot and the Kline's Lot at its September 15, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor’s Mayor and City Council could be getting raises next year.

The raises come from the Local Officers Compensation Commission. It’s setting an increase of just under 3% for the Mayor in both fiscal years 2027 and ‘28.

Commissioner Bryan Weinert says compensation needs to be enough so that those who want to run for office can do so.

“It doesn’t discourage people who don’t necessarily have the means to be able to do this on a pretty full-time or close to full-time basis that they’re not going to be excluded financially because they couldn’t give the time needed.”

City Council members would receive 62.5% of the Mayor’s compensation in ‘27 and 65% in ‘28. A two-thirds majority of the Council can vote to reject the raises.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
