Cornell first Ann Arbor City Council member to announce re-election bid

The 2025 election season may have just wrapped up, but the 2026 campaign in Washtenaw County has already begun. Ann Arbor has its first council member announcing she will seek reelection.

Fifth Ward Democrat Jenn Cornell was first elected in 2022 and says she wants to do more to help Ann Arbor residents. She says she’s delivered on her promises of promoting affordability, equity and sustainability across the city.

“I’m really proud of the advances that we’ve made in our Vision Zero program, instituting safer ways for people to get around town, both drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. I think we still have a lot more work to do.”

Cornell points to key safety improvements in the Miller Avenue resurfacing project, including sidewalks and bike lanes, as one her proudest accomplishments.

The deadline for candidates to file to run in Ann Arbor’s 2026 August primary election is April 21st.

