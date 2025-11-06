Ann Arbor City Council to vote on Arbor South project

The Ann Arbor City Council is expected to vote tonight on the Brownfield Plan and Public-Private Agreement for the Arbor South Development.

The development at State Street and Eisenhower Parkway is being touted as a way to revitalize a long-neglected area of Ann Arbor. It includes the largest brownfield project in city history.

The Council is also being asked to issue bonds to purchase three parking structures to be built at the location. Mayor Christopher Taylor says he’s excited about the project.

“I’m looking forward to over 1500 new residents living on the south side of Ann Arbor, the creation of 200 units of new permanent affordable housing, hundreds of jobs and a new center of gravity for our city.”

The affordable housing components include one and two-bedroom apartments for households earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income.

