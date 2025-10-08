Ann Arbor Planning Commission sends Comp Land Use Plan to City Council

After over two years of workshops, meetings, discussions and arguments, Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan is on its way from the Planning Commission to the City Council.

Prior to Tuesday night’s vote, the Planning Commission heard from dozens of people. Comments ranged from supporters saying it’s direly needed to opponents calling it a gift to landlords.

City Council member Lisa Disch, who is also on the Planning Commission, says she believes everybody in Ann Arbor wants to see more housing.

“Prices here have skyrocketed in the last decade. We’ve all seen it. You can feel it. You can see it in who’s moving in and who is not moving in. Maybe you have children who cannot live here. We are all seeing this and you all care about this.”

Once the City Council accepts the plan, likely at its October 20th meeting, the 63-day review period will begin. It will take longer than that to finalize.

Public hearings are expected in early 2026.

