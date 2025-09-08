Ann Arbor Comprehensive Land Use Plan proposal enters next phase

Ann Arbor’s move toward a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan has entered its next stage.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission finalized its recommendations for the second draft of the plan last month, but not after several long meetings that included hours of public input.

The proposal is now in the hands of the consultants and the city’s planning department. Senior Planner Michelle Bennett says they will put together the third draft and present it to the Commission at its October 7th meeting.

“That’s when we would start with the state statute process. So, that night, if they choose to, they can say, ‘Yes, you’ve got all of our edits correct. We are going to now officially forward this to City Council.’”

The Planning Commission and City Council would then hold public hearings on the final draft version in early 2026.

