Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves Broadway Park West housing project

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has given approval to the affordable housing portion of the Broadway Park West project.

The four-story, 22-unit building includes 18 to be set aside as affordable. It’s going up adjacent to the rest of the development on the former DTE Energy site next to the Huron River.

The Roxbury Group is behind the multi-use project. Principal David Di Rita says it was a close call between providing affordable housing and just paying the fee to the city’s trust fund.

“It was just trying to hit that balance that allows us to add these units without having the project become more costly than what an affordable housing project can support.”

The full project includes a mixed-use condo development and hotel that will sit next to the affordable housing complex. It also includes public access to the river with a park and gazebo.

The park is expected to open next month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

