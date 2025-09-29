Applications for Dunbar Tower to open on October 1

The Ann Arbor Housing Commission and Avalon Housing will begin taking applications for would-be Dunbar Tower residents on Wednesday at 10 AM.

The affordable housing project at 121 Catherine Street will consist of 62 one-bedroom apartments. Applications will be taken online for a week until 4 PM October 7th.

Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says their preference is for low-income artists and the homeless.

“If someone is not able to register and apply online, they can call our main phone number, 734-794-6720, and ask for assistance.”

Rents are expected to be between $650 and $900 a month and include all utilities. Hall says they are anticipating a couple of thousand people to apply for the 62 units.

