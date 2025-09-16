Ann Arbor City Council approves next steps for Kline's Lot and 415 West Washington sites

Two long-awaited Ann Arbor housing developments are a step closer to reality.

The City Council Monday night gave the administration the authorization to finalize the sale and development of Kline’s Lot and 415 West Washington.

Putting housing on the parcels has been long sought by local officials. Council member Erica Briggs says she’s delighted that Washington St.’s developer, BaseBid, promises to meet the city’s goals for the site.

“They articulated a commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships with local stakeholders, public realm improvements and transparent engagement processes. They respect and reinforcement of neighborhood context and residential needs.”

It would consist of 100 units with at least 15 set aside as affordable housing. They will also remediate the contaminated Brownfield, preserve the site’s chimney swift habitat, and build a segment of the Treeline Trail.

