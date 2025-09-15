Ann Arbor City Council to vote on housing recommendations

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to approve the next phase of building housing on the Kline’s Parking Lot site and on 415 West Washington.

The resolution on the consent agenda would authorize the administration to negotiate the sale and redevelopment of the parcels. The recommendation is to sell Kline’s to Hines Development and West Washington to BaseBid.

Combined, the sites would include over 600 housing units and retail space. Mayor Christopher Taylor says he’s pleased to able to see something more than a parking lot at Kline’s.

“This has not been the highest and best use--highest and best community use--for city land downtown. I’m looking forward to having it be a place of activity, of commercial growth, and, of course, housing.”

Taylor says while it does remove some parking, there is still plenty of spots available in the area. He notes there are three parking structures only a couple of blocks away from the Kline’s location.

