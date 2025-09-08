Ann Arbor City Administrator shares recommendations for Kline’s Lot

Ann Arbor city officials have been considering options for transforming a downtown parking lot into housing. City administration has two recommendations on how to move forward.

The Ann Arbor City Council is weighing options among several possible developers to build housing at Kline’s parking lot on Ashley Street.

Milton Dohoney Jr. is the city’s administrator. He says he’s recommending developer companies Hines and Base Builds to the City Council. He says the administration office believes either developer can retain some parking at the site while building more housing.

“The city council has indicated that our number one priority and need in the community is for more housing. So, we have a solution that will bring multiple housing units to the site.”

Dohoney Jr. says he’s confident a decision will be made during the city council meeting on September 15th.

