Avalon Housing breaks ground on Ypsilanti's North Washington project

Avalon Housing broke ground this week on its first Ypsilanti project on North Washington, but there are still many concerns regarding how all its tenants will be to handle expected reductions in social services.

The North Washington location will provide 22 affordable housing units with eight set aside for people exiting homelessness. Residents could be moving in by the end of 2026.

Nick Finn People gather at the groundbreaking of Avalon Housing's North Washington housing project in Ypsilanti.

Avalon operates another 30 affordable housing properties in Ann Arbor, Saline and Dexter. Senior Developer of Auxiliary Housing Michael Appel says they also provide numerous services for those they house.

“It can be everything from support around substance abuse and around mental health. It can be food support. We have partnerships with Packard Health.”

Avalon relies on programs, like federal housing subsidies, to help get people off the streets. Appel says if they are sharply reduced, it would likely lead to more homelessness.

