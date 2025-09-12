Ann Arbor's Broadway Park West opens to the public

Bikers and hikers lined up on the bridge over the Huron River Friday morning to cut the ribbon and open Ann Arbor’s Broadway Park West.

As the music played, the crowd crossed the bridge to the park that is now part of the Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border Trail system. The seven-acre park sits on what for decades was part of a polluted industrial site.

Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy President Marie Klopf says it’s been a long, beautiful journey to get the park open.

“I’m surprised and so thrilled at how people have said, ‘We are looking for a place where there’s good, where something’s happy and positive is happening in the world.’ Fundraising has been a joy! It’s been a great project from that perspective!”

The park is the first public space in Ann Arbor to be owned and operated by an independent nonprofit conservancy. It’s part of the larger project that eventually will include housing, retail and a pavilion.

