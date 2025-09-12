© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor's Broadway Park West opens to the public

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
The ribbon-cutting at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
1 of 10  — IMG_20250912_111906409_HDR.jpg
The ribbon-cutting at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The ribbon-cutting at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
2 of 10  — IMG_20250912_111907623_HDR.jpg
The ribbon-cutting at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Huron River Dam near Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
3 of 10  — IMG_20250912_114240823.jpg
The Huron River Dam near Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
4 of 10  — IMG_20250912_112133668_HDR.jpg
Residents gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ann Arbor's Broadway Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rendering of Broadway Park.
5 of 10  — Park Rendering 102325.jpg
Rendering of Broadway Park.
Craig Fahle / VVK
Broadway Park West Side Plan.
6 of 10  — Broadway Park West Site Plan.png
Broadway Park West Side Plan.
Craig Fahle / VVK
Exterior winter view of Broadway Park.
7 of 10  — Copy of LTRC Exterior Winter View 091523 Cropped.jpg
Exterior winter view of Broadway Park.
Craig Fahle / VVK
Winter skyline view of Broadway Park's Pavilion.
8 of 10  — Pavilion Winter Skyline View.jpg
Winter skyline view of Broadway Park's Pavilion.
Craig Fahle / VVK
Exterior summer view of Broadway Park's Pavilion.
9 of 10  — Pavilion Summer Lawn View.jpg
Exterior summer view of Broadway Park's Pavilion.
Craig Fahle / VVK
Interior view of the Broadway Park Pavilion.
10 of 10  — Pavilion Interior View.jpg
Interior view of the Broadway Park Pavilion.
Craig Fahle / VVK

Bikers and hikers lined up on the bridge over the Huron River Friday morning to cut the ribbon and open Ann Arbor’s Broadway Park West.

As the music played, the crowd crossed the bridge to the park that is now part of the Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border Trail system. The seven-acre park sits on what for decades was part of a polluted industrial site.

Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy President Marie Klopf says it’s been a long, beautiful journey to get the park open.

“I’m surprised and so thrilled at how people have said, ‘We are looking for a place where there’s good, where something’s happy and positive is happening in the world.’ Fundraising has been a joy! It’s been a great project from that perspective!”

The park is the first public space in Ann Arbor to be owned and operated by an independent nonprofit conservancy. It’s part of the larger project that eventually will include housing, retail and a pavilion.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
