Broadway Park development project in Ann Arbor moving forward

One of Ann Arbor’s formally most polluted brownfield sites is a step closer to redevelopment. The former DTE Energy site on Broadway next to the Huron River has sat empty for years.

The Broadway Park Redevelopment Plan was originally approved in 2019 but was delayed due to COVID.

When completed, it will be home to a new park including trails, river access and a pavilion. The private portion will include condos, retail space, a hotel and 20 affordable housing units.

Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy President Marie Klopf says the site will provide access to the river.

“There’s a beautiful bridge that was installed over the river that will take you to the (Argo) Cascades. That bridge is also going to be designated now as part of the Border-to-Border Trail. That’s what this space will mean to this community.”

Developers The Roxbury Group say they have removed and replaced over 20,000 tons of contaminated soil at the site.

The park is expected to open in September.

