Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves expansion for The George

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:56 AM EDT
Rendering of the expansion for The George apartment complex in Ann Arbor.
Bowen & Associates
Rendering of the expansion for The George apartment complex in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved an addition to The George apartment complex on Packard Road. It will include new units and retail space.

The original plans for The George included retail, but the space proved to be impractical for any business to operate. But with the city eliminating parking requirements, the owner says a new building can go up with retail and 46 more units.

Commissioner Julie Weatherbee says it shows the benefits of allowing requirements to evolve.

“We can change buildings. We can change what’s in them. We can change the bits on the outside. We may be here in 20 years where we’re putting buildings on other parking spots and getting rid of those.”

The owner is Inspired by Somerset Development. Vice-President Ken Gold says less parking won’t be an issue. He says they have over 400 spaces for a 250-unit building.

The proposal now moves on to the City Council.

