City of Ann Arbor takes next step in redeveloping old YMCA site

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has given conditional approval to a major affordable housing project. It will be going up on the site of the old YMCA on Fifth Street.

The city bought the parcel across the street from the downtown library from the YMCA in 2003. The hope was always to see a mixed-use housing project, but various plans never materialized.

The new plan is a 20-story building with ground floor retail and 330 affordable one and two-bedroom units.

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says they'll be available to households with lower incomes.

"Our income average with be less than 60% AMI. There will be some units that will be up to 80% AMI, and a lot of units will be at 30% of area median income for those who don't know what AMI stands for."

The hope is to have the $220 million project completed in 2028.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

