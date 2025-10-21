Ann Arbor City Council approves new apartment complex next to Cranbrook Village

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a new apartment complex called The Crescent to be built next to the Cranbrook Village Shopping Center.

The five-story, 262-unit project will sit on about four acres off Ann Arbor-Saline Road near I-94.

The route is a major thoroughfare into town. Nearby residents, like 91-year-old Nancy Pickus, worry the additional traffic will just make things worse.

“The senior citizens who walk their dogs, who walk each other, who have walkers, who have wheelchairs. And I beg you to limit the size of this building and limit the amount of traffic that you’re unleashing.”

The parcel has sat vacant for decades. City planning officials say coming infrastructure improvements should help ease the situation. Most of the parking will be underground, and two new crosswalks are being built.

