City of Ann Arbor receives $1M grant from state for Treeline Gateway expansion

The state of Michigan has awarded a $1 million grant for the Treeline Gateway expansion.

The funding will be used to help pay for the engineering and design of the northernmost portion of the project known as The Gateway. Once completed, it will connect downtown Ann Arbor to the Huron River.

Treeline Conservancy Executive Director Cynthia Van Renterghem says it will span above Depot, Summit and North Main Street.

“We are at the phase of this segment where we have negotiated all the necessary easements and property acquisitions and working with the city, so that we can actually do the final step, which is the engineering and design.”

The $1 million from the state gets the project much closer to its $2.8 million goal. Van Rentergham says they’re hoping to have the entire length completed by 2030.

