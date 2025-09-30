© 2025 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor awarded grant to advance SEU

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 30, 2025 at 5:44 AM EDT
A2Zero logo
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
A2Zero logo

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Municipal Investment Fund.

The fund was launched by the Coalition for Green Capital and Local Governments for Sustainability USA. It’s used to encourage communities investing in smart infrastructure.

Ann Arbor SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the grant will help in the development of the utility.

“We’ll be using the funds for a variety of activities, but some of those include hosting open houses and doing education with private renewable energy providers, contractors, vendors and others who are interested in potentially working with the SEU.”

Lenski says they will also be hiring a consultant to develop a cost-of-service model. She says since voters approved the SEU last fall, over 1,000 people have signed up to participate in the program.

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Sustainable Energy UtilityShoshannah Lenskigrantssustainabilityutilitiesinfrastructureenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
