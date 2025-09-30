City of Ann Arbor awarded grant to advance SEU

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Municipal Investment Fund.

The fund was launched by the Coalition for Green Capital and Local Governments for Sustainability USA. It’s used to encourage communities investing in smart infrastructure.

Ann Arbor SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the grant will help in the development of the utility.

“We’ll be using the funds for a variety of activities, but some of those include hosting open houses and doing education with private renewable energy providers, contractors, vendors and others who are interested in potentially working with the SEU.”

Lenski says they will also be hiring a consultant to develop a cost-of-service model. She says since voters approved the SEU last fall, over 1,000 people have signed up to participate in the program.

