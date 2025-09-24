U-M solar arrays now operational

The University of Michigan’s first solar arrays that are part of a major green-energy expansion are now online.

The panels are part of the “Maize Rays” initiative that seeks to expand on-campus solar capacity. Located at the North Campus Facilities Services Building, the installation includes a solar carport and rooftop array.

Shana Weber is associate vice president for campus sustainability. She says they are also working with the City of Ann Arbor on a community benefits package.

“The city will give us a list of opportunity sites, and the principles we’re following are that we want these solar arrays to be on buildings that house organizations that serve the community.”

When the $71 million project is completed in 2028, it is expected to generate 25 megawatts of solar capacity on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses.

