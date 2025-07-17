Shoshannah Lenski hired to spearhead Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility

The City of Ann Arbor is working to launch its sustainable energy utility initiative and has found an executive director to spearhead the effort.

Shoshannah Lenski, who has previously held several executive roles at DTE Energy, has been hired as the Executive Director of Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU).

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says Lenski is someone who can make the SEU a viable and successful alternative utility for the city within the next 18-24 months.

“It has to be a freestanding entity, and it has to have continuous leadership, not someone that's working on it every now and then or every other day. It needs dedicated, consistent leadership."

Dohoney says Lenski will be responsible for planning the strategic steps needed to launch the SEU. He says he looks forward to seeing Lenski utilize various tools and teams to market, determine logistics, and find institutional customers to build up Ann Arbor’s SEU.

