© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor City Council to vote on accepting grant from U.S. Department of Energy

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:49 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

The Ann Arbor City Council votes tonight on four resolutions advancing the goal to make the nation’s first carbon neutral neighborhood in the Bryant community.

The first is to accept a nearly $11 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy in support of the community geothermal at Bryant.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says one of the other resolutions will help fund training in the installation of geothermal systems.

“How do you help people currently working on the gas systems transition to working on a geothermal system? It’s still pipes. It’s still welding. It’s the very same skills. It might be just a little bit different caliber of pipe or a little training to be able to do this work.”

The other resolutions help fund the design and engineering of geothermal systems and to expand community engagement for future systems that may come to Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsmissy stultsU.S. Department of Energygeo-thermal energyCarbon Neutralitygrantsenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content