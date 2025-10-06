Ann Arbor City Council to vote on accepting grant from U.S. Department of Energy

The Ann Arbor City Council votes tonight on four resolutions advancing the goal to make the nation’s first carbon neutral neighborhood in the Bryant community.

The first is to accept a nearly $11 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy in support of the community geothermal at Bryant.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says one of the other resolutions will help fund training in the installation of geothermal systems.

“How do you help people currently working on the gas systems transition to working on a geothermal system? It’s still pipes. It’s still welding. It’s the very same skills. It might be just a little bit different caliber of pipe or a little training to be able to do this work.”

The other resolutions help fund the design and engineering of geothermal systems and to expand community engagement for future systems that may come to Ann Arbor.

