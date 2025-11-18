Ann Arbor City Council again postpones Arbor South vote

The Arbor South development was pulled again last night from the Ann Arbor City Council agenda. City officials say there’s still some work to be done on the proposal.

The deal includes the largest brownfield plan in city history and the purchase of three parking structures to be built on the site.

Some issues remain to be resolved, so the votes have been pushed back to December. Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s a very complicated project.

“This is one of the most complex projects that we’ve seen here in a long time, although the mechanisms for getting this project accomplished are commonplace in other jurisdictions. We have yet to have one of these in our city. And so, there have been a couple of concerns articulated by council members and others.”

The project includes about 1,000 apartments with over 200 set aside for affordable housing. Some council members have questions about the city issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds to own and operate the parking structures.

