Ann Arbor City Council to decide on Arbor South development after delaying previous vote

The Ann Arbor City Council is scheduled to vote on the largest brownfield project in the city’s history tonight, but not everyone is on board.

A vote on the Arbor South development was postponed last meeting due to not having eight council members available.

The $600 million project includes about 1,000 apartments with 200 set aside as affordable housing. It also includes a hotel and 100,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

The cost to the city has garnered concerns. The brownfield will cost $300 million. Council member Erica Briggs plans on voting against the project.

“This brownfield is the largest, 12 times larger than any past brownfield, and it doubles down on auto-oriented, suburban development vision.”

The Council is also being asked to issue bonds to purchase and operate three parking decks to be constructed as part of the project.

