© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor City Council to decide on Arbor South development after delaying previous vote

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Rendering of new Arbor South parking decks.
Oxford Companies
Rendering of new Arbor South parking decks.

The Ann Arbor City Council is scheduled to vote on the largest brownfield project in the city’s history tonight, but not everyone is on board.

A vote on the Arbor South development was postponed last meeting due to not having eight council members available.

The $600 million project includes about 1,000 apartments with 200 set aside as affordable housing. It also includes a hotel and 100,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

The cost to the city has garnered concerns. The brownfield will cost $300 million. Council member Erica Briggs plans on voting against the project.

“This brownfield is the largest, 12 times larger than any past brownfield, and it doubles down on auto-oriented, suburban development vision.”

The Council is also being asked to issue bonds to purchase and operate three parking decks to be constructed as part of the project.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilErica Briggsbrownfieldparkingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content