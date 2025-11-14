City of Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility progressing

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) continues to progress toward implementation. Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski provided an update Thursday to the Washtenaw Economic Club.

Since approved by voters last fall, the SEU has been getting organized. Lenski says they are deep in the weeds of planning. She says there are many things that still need to be completed before going online.

Lenski says they are engaged in several critical work streams.

“We’re looking at exactly what our program offerings are going to be. So, how does somebody get solar and batteries? And when are we going to do geothermal? What’s it going to look like when we introduce microgriddings?”

The Bryant neighborhood’s transition to total carbon neutrality continues. A recent federal grant is helping pay for the project.

Lenski says they have about 1300 people now on the list interested in joining the SEU when it comes online.

