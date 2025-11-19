Ann Arbor CLUP moving forward with Planning Commission

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has wrapped up its changes to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The Commission and the city’s Planning Department have been going through various edits. One issue that garnered a lot of discussion on Tuesday was short-term rentals. It’s a topic that has many Ann Arbor residents concerned, particularly those that are not owner-occupied.

They’re already restricted in residential neighborhoods, but Commission Chair Donnell Wyche says areas designated as transitional are a different matter.

“And now be subject to something that they previously were not subject to. So, that’s the movement. And then, the resistance is, is there anything to protect that?”

It was decided that short-term rentals should be addressed during any zoning revisions. A meeting in December will be used in part to consider suggestions from the public.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org