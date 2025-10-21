Ann Arbor City Council approves moving draft Comp Plan to next phase

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved moving the draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan to its next phase. It now begins the 63-day public review period.

As the review process begins, modifications are possible in the months ahead. City Principal Planner Michelle Bennett says comments will be collected via the city’s engagement web page.

“This will make it much easier to compile all of the comments and provide them for the Planning Commission and for City Council. And that’s going to be a short form up in the top right corner. That’s going to ask you in a comment box for you to tell us what your feedback is.”

Bennett says the Comp Plan will be on the agenda for open Planning Commission meetings on November 18th and December 16th. There, they’ll be presented the comments, and the commissioners can make any additional edits to the draft.

The feedback period has been extended to January 5th.

