City of Ann Arbor getting ready for public comment phase of Comp Plan

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to authorize the distribution of the latest draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The move kicks off the state mandated 63-day public comment period.

The Michigan Planning Enabling Act requires adjoining jurisdictions and stakeholders the opportunity to provide comment on the plan. The city will collect the comments, and the Planning Commission will hold at least one more public hearing.

Mayor Christopher Taylor reiterates the third draft is not necessarily the last.

“The 63-day comment period is on the level. We’re looking for people to continue to engage and communicate to the Council and the Planning Commission what they think of the plan, and we’ll take all that public comment from the beginning of the process to the end of the process.”

After the comment period, the Planning Commission will again review the Comp Plan for any additional changes. It will be spring 2026 at the earliest before the final plan is adopted.

